Weather Now: Frigid Start, Milder Finish Today; Turning Windy

Good morning. After a frigid night, the arctic air will be retreating today. As that happens we’ll see some flurries and light snow showers along or near the coast, especially the Cape and islands by dawn which may create some localized slick spots.

Otherwise, it’s a dry day with a mix of clouds and sun. After starting the morning in the single digits, temperatures will climb into the 20s and 30s by the end of the AM commute. A much more seasonable afternoon is expected with highs near 40.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

There is one caveat—the wind. It’s going to be a rather blustery day with southwest winds 15-20 mph and gusts 25 to 35 mph. It’s enough to put our local waters under a “Gale Warning”.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

It stays chilly and dry tonight, but not nearly as frigid as the last few nights. Lows will cool to the mid to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies and diminishing winds.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and even milder with highs in the mid 40s.