Weather Now: Frigid Start, Increasing Clouds Today

TODAY: Very cold (15-20F) at dawn. Increasing clouds and still quite cold (though not as frigid as Wednesday). High 42. A few sprinkles possible late day and evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not nearly as cold. A few light showers early in the night, then clearing towards dawn with lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Nice day. Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 52.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy and turning much colder… lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, much colder, brisk and dry…. Highs only in the mid -upper 30s

SUNDAY: Cloudy windy. A chance of light rain showers especially near coast and Cape. High only 41°. Brisk east wind 15-25 mph





