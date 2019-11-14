Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Frigid Start, Increasing Clouds Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Very cold (15-20F) at dawn. Increasing clouds and still quite cold (though not as frigid as Wednesday). High 42. A few sprinkles possible late day and evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not nearly as cold. A few light showers early in the night, then clearing towards dawn with lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Nice day. Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 52.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy and turning much colder… lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, much colder, brisk and dry…. Highs only in the mid -upper 30s

SUNDAY: Cloudy windy. A chance of light rain showers especially near coast and Cape. High only 41°. Brisk east wind 15-25 mph



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com