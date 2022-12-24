Good Evening and Merry Christmas

The big story for this weekend has been the cold temperatures and frigid wind chills. Yesterday we saw some bitterly cold air drop down over our region and it stuck around for our Christmas

Any evening plans on Christmas look good as we’ll stay dry but bundle up, because our temperatures will fall through the 20s into the teens.

Here’s a look at the wind chills for this evening and overnight.

Single digit wind chills are expected overnight and into Monday morning.

We’re starting Monday off very cold but dry. Temperatures will be in the teens during the early morning hours.

We’ll see our temperatures rise close to the freezing mark, give or take a few degrees.