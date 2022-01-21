Weather Now: Frigid Feel Today; Wind Chill Near Zero This Morning

Good morning. It’s going to be a frigid Friday. Wind chills are running on either side of zero this morning with north-northeast winds around 10-20mph.

Most of the area will be dry and partly sunny today. Afternoon highs will be running about 10 degrees below normal, between 20-25.

There is an exception to the dry weather. Far eastern MA from Plymouth to Cape Cod will see bands of Ocean Effect Snow Showers, leading to slippery travel and some small accumulations.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the coastline until 4PM Saturday, with the potential for accumulations up to 1-3″ over the course of the next 2 days.

For the rest of the area, plan on a dry evening and night with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will once again be very cold, with lows dropping to near 10 by dawn with diminishing winds.

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly, Dry for Most

The weekend remains cold and dry with more sunshine and less wind on Saturday. Temperatures will still be running a bit below normal with highs 25-30.

Sunday will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid 30s. The trade off is an uptick in the winds and a bit more cloud cover around as a dry cold front approaches the area.