Good morning! The unsettled stretch of weather continues today; although the rain showers shouldn’t be as numerous as they were yesterday.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

This morning, we’ll have a blend of clouds and some sun with mainly dry conditions.

Rain chances go up mid-day and during the afternoon with some spotty showers developing, especially inland.

The showers/clouds melt away for a time this evening, then low clouds, spotty drizzle and a touch of fog develop overnight with a chilly northeast wind developing.

And that’s where we start our Thursday with a chilly, raw, damp northeast wind.

Thursday will not be a great day by any stretch. Expect cloudy skies and unseasonably chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs could be 15° below average.

Mother Nature will make up for it over the weekend. We’re expecting above average temperatures with sunny and dry weather!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo