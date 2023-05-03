Good morning! The unsettled stretch of weather continues today; although the rain showers shouldn’t be as numerous as they were yesterday.
Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions
This morning, we’ll have a blend of clouds and some sun with mainly dry conditions.
Rain chances go up mid-day and during the afternoon with some spotty showers developing, especially inland.
The showers/clouds melt away for a time this evening, then low clouds, spotty drizzle and a touch of fog develop overnight with a chilly northeast wind developing.
And that’s where we start our Thursday with a chilly, raw, damp northeast wind.
Thursday will not be a great day by any stretch. Expect cloudy skies and unseasonably chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs could be 15° below average.
Mother Nature will make up for it over the weekend. We’re expecting above average temperatures with sunny and dry weather!
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App