Good morning and Happy Wednesday! We are looking at a very similar weather day today as to what we had yesterday. We’ll start with clouds and up with some sunshine, but less of a chance of showers.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Clouds will give way to some partial sun with dry conditions this morning.

With a generally east and southeasterly wind, it’ll be tough to warm up too much, despite the sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Most of the day will be dry, but there is the possibility of a stray shower north and west of Providence during the late afternoon and evening.

Tonight, low clouds and fog will build back in.

Ocean, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Thursday will start with lots of clouds and maybe a few showers in the area.

…then again in the afternoon, more showers are possible. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers are certainly possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo