Good morning! We’ve got a warm and breezy day ahead of us, and with the very dry conditions, a Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) has been issued for our area. Longer range, a frost or freeze is possible early Thursday morning.

Today, expect temperatures to rise through the 50s this morning, topping out in the upper 70s this afternoon. It’ll be cooler near the coast with a southwest wind 10-20mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Very low relative humidity along with dry brush and gusty winds will allow any fires to spread quickly today. Please, no burning today, and be careful how you discard smoking materials.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with southwest winds of 10-20mph gusting to 30mph at times.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s away from the south coast.

Tonight will be dry and cool with lows in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front comes by overnight, shifting the winds from the southwest into the northwest.

Those northwest winds will reinforce the dry air in Southern New England, but also bring cooler air into the region.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only be in the low 60s.

FROST AND FREEZE POTENTIAL

It gets colder. Late Wednesday and Thursday morning, temperatures will plummet into the low to mid 30s. Some spots could be in the 20s Thursday morning. Those who have plants sensitive to a frost / freeze (including vegetable plants), cover them up or bring them indoors.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo