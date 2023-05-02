Good morning! We’re looking at a rather unsettled day today with lots of clouds and some occasional rain showers…cool temperatures, too!
Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions
Showers are possible this morning into the early afternoon.
Outdoor sports this afternoon and evening might be okay, but a few showers are possible after 3PM today. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be breezy, too, with southwest winds 10-15mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower or two.
For Wednesday, we’ll have lots of clouds around and a shower or two.
The best chance for any showers tomorrow will be in the afternoon.
Expect highs in the 50s with lighter winds.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
