Good morning! We’re looking at a rather unsettled day today with lots of clouds and some occasional rain showers…cool temperatures, too!

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Showers are possible this morning into the early afternoon.

Outdoor sports this afternoon and evening might be okay, but a few showers are possible after 3PM today. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be breezy, too, with southwest winds 10-15mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a shower or two.

For Wednesday, we’ll have lots of clouds around and a shower or two.

The best chance for any showers tomorrow will be in the afternoon.

Expect highs in the 50s with lighter winds.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo