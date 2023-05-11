Good morning! This morning isn’t nearly as cold as it was Wednesday morning. We’ve got temps in the 40s and 50s to start our day, and we’re looking at a very warm ahead of us (for this time of year).

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

We’ll have lots of sunshine today with some smoke/haze from the western Canada wildfires still in our sky at times.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s inland, in the upper 60s to low 70s at the coast. Once a more onshore flow develops, the temps at the coast will fall back through the 60s this afternoon.

Ocean, Bay Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies. It’ll be mild and dry with lows in the mid 50s.

Friday will, for the most part, be a nice day. There are some indications there could be a few showers racing through late morning/mid-day with cloudy skies. Not all computer models are indicating this, so it’s something to watch. Either way, an isolated shower or two is possible later in the afternoon, too.

Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s inland…upper 60s to low 70s at the coast.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo