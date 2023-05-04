Good morning! May the 4th be with you! Don’t forget the jacket this morning. It’s going to be quite chilly with lots of clouds and some spotty drizzle and a shower or two.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Temperatures today will only be in the upper 40s to around 50.

An ocean storm will provide us with a raw northeast wind. Whenever we have cloudy skies and a northeast wind, its really tough for us to warm up, especially in the spring when the water temperatures in the 40s.

Tonight, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s.

Friday will start very similar to today…lots of clouds, spotty drizzle and maybe a shower.

Highs on Friday will be a smidge warmer…mid 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo