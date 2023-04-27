Good morning! Today won’t be a washout, but there will be more frequent showers in the area with cool temperatures.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Expect a few showers around for the morning commute with lots of clouds and some sunshine.

Those showers, along with lots of clouds, will linger through lunch time.

In the afternoon, we might get a little more in the way of sun, but still some scattered showers will be in the area. Winds today from the southwest 5-10mph will keep coastal communities a little cooler than inland spots.

Highs in Providence will be in the upper 50s, low to mid 50s at the coast.

Tonight, after some evening showers, we’ll be drying out and clearing out.

Friday looks fantastic! Easily the best day of the week. And, if you can, take advantage of the mild and dry weather because the weekend looks quite unsettled. Friday will start with sunshine and end up with some high clouds ahead of our next rain maker. We’ll stay dry on Friday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s inland, mid to upper 50s at the coast.

Rain begins to inch closer Saturday morning, likely reaching us in the afternoon. So, Saturday morning may be the driest part of the day. Expect more rain on Sunday into Monday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo