Good Morning! We’ve got another very summery day ahead of us with near record warmth expected. The record for the date is 83 and we’ll be around there this afternoon.

We do have an Air Quality Warning for Rhode Island today due to high levels of ground-level ozone.

Highs today will be in the low 80s inland and 70s at the coast — another good beach day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo