Good morning! Happy Friday! We’re starting the day with some clouds and a couple of sprinkles, but we’ll be looking at a lot of sunshine by mid morning. Take advantage of the nice weather, if you can, because the weather over the weekend won’t be quite as nice.

Today, expect temperatures to rise back through the 40s and 50s this morning. Highs in the Providence area will be around 60, inland 60-65 and 50s at the coast. Winds today will be mainly from the southeast 5-15mph.

We’ll have lots of sunshine today into the evening.

Clouds thicken tonight with maybe a shower or two around.

Saturday will feature mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 50s. We’ll be tracking that rain moving through Ohio and West Virginia.

It’ll be cooler Saturday with highs in the 50s.

By Saturday evening, that rain will be into eastern Pennsylvania, but still many hours from Southeast New England. Our Saturday night will be cloudy and cool.

Rain arrives around 8AM on Sunday….

…and some of that rain could fall heavily at times into the afternoon. Winds will be fairly strong from the southeast 10-20mph but some gusts to 35mph are possible, especially at the coast.

That rain begins to taper off Sunday evening…

…rainfall amounts could be between 0.75″ to 1.5″.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo