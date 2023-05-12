It’s Friday! And we are ending the week with some warm temperatures!

This morning, temperatures will be climbing back through the 50s and 60s. In the afternoon, we’ll have highs in the low 80s.

There could be a spot shower or two today….mainly this morning….

…and again this afternoon.

Highs inland will be in the low to mid 80s! So, we’ll have summer-like warmth, but we won’t have that oppressive humidity.

On Saturday, we’ll have more in the way of clouds around with a few rain showers, but certainly not a washout.

Mother’s Day looks great! From the 12 News Morning Team, we hope you have a great Mother’s Day!