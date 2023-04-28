Good morning! Today will be the pick of the week! And the pick of the next 3 days. Sorry…the weekend looks ….ehhh.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Expect sunshine to give way to some high clouds today. We’ll be staying dry with inland highs in the mid 60s, upper 50s to around 60 at the coast.

We’ll be seeing some high clouds streaming overhead today, especially in the afternoon and evening. That rain stays far away for our Friday.

This evening, the clouds thicken. We’ll be dry, however, with chilly conditions.

Expect lots of clouds for Saturday morning with rain showers approaching. We may have some showers into Rhode Island by late morning.

adfa

Showers are likely through the afternoon and into the evening with a raw, chilly and damp wind.

Some showers may be around Sunday morning, but Sunday probably won’t be a washout. It won’t be perfect either…in fact, far from it. Expect chilly and damp winds through the day.

More rain showers are likely in the afternoon and especially in the evening and overnight.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo