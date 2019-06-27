WEATHER NOW: Summer Heat Friday 90°. Scattered T’Storms This Weekend

Areas of fog linger along the immediate south coast. Fog will move way after by dawn as winds turn northwest later bringing in some lower humidity by Friday, but still hot Friday afternoon with sunshine.

The weekend still looks a bit unsettled–but it won’t be raining the entire time. Saturday will be humid and quite warm. An approaching cold front will likely bring some showers or thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. These have the potential to be locally strong with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the biggest concern. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center is already putting southern New England under a “marginal risk” for severe storms in their Saturday outlook.

Sunday starts off dry, but plan on scattered showers and embedded strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler with highs closer to 80.