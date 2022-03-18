Good morning. We’re going to make a run at a record high temperature today. The record to beat for March 18 is 73 degrees from 2011.

The best shot at reaching the low 70s will be inland, away from the coast. A west-southwest wind at the shore will keep coastal communities between 60-65.

We’ll need to be patient this morning, as low clouds and fog will persist into the mid to late morning, especially at the coast before gradually turning sunny.

It stays very mild and dry this evening with patchy fog and increasing clouds at night, first at the coast and then spreading inland…. lows in the low to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy Saturday; Mainly Dry Sunday

St. Joseph’s Day will be a rainy one. The first showers arrive in the early to mid morning and will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. A few downpours are likely in the afternoon, along with isolated thunderstorms.



It will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall amounts of 1/2″ to 1″ expected with south winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

Early evening showers and an isolated thunderstorm Saturday evening will give way to drier conditions and clearing skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s



Sunday looks mainly dry…. however morning sun will give way to increasing clouds and a spot shower can’t be ruled out. It will be brisk but mild with highs near 60 and west winds 10-20 mph.

***The Vernal Equinox occurs at 11:33AM ET marking the beginning of spring.***



