Weather Now: Fog to Warm Sun Today; Cooler, Cloudier this Weekend

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Early morning patchy fog and then mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind turning northeast by afternoon and evening 5-15 mph

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with breezy east winds developing in the evening and night. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Dry during the evening, then some sprinkles and drizzle moving in by midnight

THIS WEEKEND: Cooler, Breezy, M.Cloudy; Light Showers Possible Sunday–Early Monday

SATURDAY: Breezy and much cooler with patchy morning drizzle and then mostly cloudy but dry in the afternoon. Some peeks of sun developing…. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Dry start, mostly cloudy. It will be breezy and cool…. with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light showers possible in the afternoon and night.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Mostly cloudy with shower possible early in the morning…. and then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, breezy. A bit milder with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/1/2021: Craig Levis, Superintendent of Coventry public schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com