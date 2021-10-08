Weather Now: Fog to Warm Sun Today; Cooler, Cloudier this Weekend

TODAY: Early morning patchy fog and then mostly sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind turning northeast by afternoon and evening 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with breezy east winds developing in the evening and night. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Dry during the evening, then some sprinkles and drizzle moving in by midnight

THIS WEEKEND: Cooler, Breezy, M.Cloudy; Light Showers Possible Sunday–Early Monday

SATURDAY: Breezy and much cooler with patchy morning drizzle and then mostly cloudy but dry in the afternoon. Some peeks of sun developing…. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Dry start, mostly cloudy. It will be breezy and cool…. with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light showers possible in the afternoon and night.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Mostly cloudy with shower possible early in the morning…. and then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon, breezy. A bit milder with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s