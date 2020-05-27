Weather Now: Fog to Warm Sun Today

Good morning! It’s another foggy start to another warm and sunny day. Early morning low clouds and fog will gradually lift and thin through 9AM, first inland and then eventually at the coast. Once the sun breaks through the clouds, temperatures will quickly warm through the 60s and 70s.

The warmest spots will be inland, while a breezy south-southwest winds 10-15 mph at the coast will keep our shoreline communities closer to 70 degrees this afternoon.

The low clouds and fog will be most stubborn along the immediate shoreline, but will likely improve for a time this afternoon before seeing the visibility drop as the fog rolls back in during the evening. It will be another warm and humid night, with lows only dropping to 60.

Thursday starts off similar to yesterday and today, but the clouds will be more stubborn through the day. Eventually some breaks of hazy sun are possible, but it ends up a mostly cloudy day. It will still be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.