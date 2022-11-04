Good morning. We have quite the November weekend ahead of us, with unseasonably warm air and dry skies making it feel more like late summer. Hopefully you can find time to get outside and enjoy it.

Early this morning, low clouds and fog are making for times of poor visibility. Once the sun is up, the clouds will gradually lift and thin with mostly sunny skies expected by 10AM. It will be warm and dry in the afternoon with highs near 70 inland and in the mid to upper 60s at the coast. Southwest winds will be around 5-15 mph

ON THE BAY: Early fog and then improving visibility by mid/late morning. Southwest winds 5-10 kts with some gusts to 15kt in the afternoon.

Skies stay mild this evening with clear skies early before patchy fog and low clouds return later tonight. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening and then dip into the mid-50s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Near Record Warmth, Breezy and Partly Sunny

We’re looking at “potential” record-breaking warmth this weekend, with temperatures more typical of late September. Early morning fog will give way to mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon with temperatures climbing to the low to mid-70s. It will be breezy on both days, with even warmer temperatures possible on Sunday. Look for a mix of clouds and sun Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the current high-temperature records this weekend:

Don’t forget to set your clocks back Saturday night. We “fall back” as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. Here’s a look at this weekend’s sunrise and sunset times.