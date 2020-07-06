Weather Now: Fog to Sun, Turning Less Humid Today

TODAY: Early morning fog to sun. Becoming less humid for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the shore. Winds from the north becoming northeast then southeast 5-10mph. While most spots stay dry, there is a slight chance for a t’storm in western and coastal RI after 4PM.

TONIGHT: An isolated t’storm possible in the evening and then mainly clear and a bit more comfortable… lows 60-65. Patchy fog near the coast.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy start and then a mostly cloudy finish. Not as warm… mid to upper 70s. Increasing humidity.