Weather Now: Quick, Isolated Showers, T’storms Today

While most of Saturday will be dry, there will be a chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm today. The humidity will be low so it will be quite comfortable!

Expect partly sunny skies today with a gusty breeze at times from the west-northwest (5-15 mph with gusts at 25 mph). Most spots will stay dry, but a weather disturbance aloft could create enough instability in the afternoon for a brief, isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm between roughly 2pm to 6pm. Some of the storms may contain gusty winds and small hail. A shower at any given location would last only 10-15 mins with breaks of sunshine returning once they pass.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! Low humidity, abundant sun and warm, dry air.