Weather Now: Quick, Isolated Showers, T’storms Today

Weather Now

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

While most of Saturday will be dry, there will be a chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm today. The humidity will be low so it will be quite comfortable!

Expect partly sunny skies today with a gusty breeze at times from the west-northwest (5-15 mph with gusts at 25 mph). Most spots will stay dry, but a weather disturbance aloft could create enough instability in the afternoon for a brief, isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm between roughly 2pm to 6pm. Some of the storms may contain gusty winds and small hail. A shower at any given location would last only 10-15 mins with breaks of sunshine returning once they pass.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! Low humidity, abundant sun and warm, dry air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams