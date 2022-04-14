TODAY: Early morning fog and a spot shower, becoming partly sunny, warmer by afternoon with highs “briefly” in the 70s inland, cooler at the coast with temperatures in the 50s and 60s coast.

A chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm after 6PM.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

THIS EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered showers with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 60s early, cooling to 40s late

FRIDAY (PASSOVER and GOOD FRIDAY): Mostly sunny, continued very mild… mid to upper 60s. West winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph