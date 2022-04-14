TODAY: Early morning fog and a spot shower, becoming partly sunny, warmer by afternoon with highs “briefly” in the 70s inland, cooler at the coast with temperatures in the 50s and 60s coast.
A chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm after 6PM.
Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
THIS EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered showers with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 60s early, cooling to 40s late
FRIDAY (PASSOVER and GOOD FRIDAY): Mostly sunny, continued very mild… mid to upper 60s. West winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App