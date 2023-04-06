Good morning! We’re going to start the day on the gray side with lots of clouds, fog and a few showers. In the afternoon, however, we’ll see temperatures jump into the low 70s inland with some partial sun. At the coast, temperatures should stay in the low 60s and clouds/fog may stay put.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
