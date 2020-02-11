Weather Now: Fog and Rain Today

Live Now
Another soggy day is underway. Watch for reduced visibility early this morning with areas of fog, drizzle and rain. Showers will continue throughout the day before tapering off around the start of the evening commute. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds turning north in the afternoon around 5-10 mph

Skies will gradually clear this evening and tonight allowing for some cooler and drier conditions. Overnight lows will fall to between 30-35.

Wednesday is the pick of the week. It will be dry and mild with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Temperatures will once again be warmer than normal with highs in the mid 40s.

Another area of low pressure will move in Wednesday night into Thursday. The air will be cold enough for some inland spots to see wet snow or sleet overnight before making a quick change to all rain. Little to no accumulation is expected. Rain will continue into Thursday morning and early afternoon before tapering off late day and evening.

