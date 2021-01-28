Weather Now: Flurries and Icy Spots this Morning; Frigid Air Arrives Tonight

TODAY: Watch for icy spots on untreated roads early this morning as temperatures have dropped below freezing. It will be another cloudy day with a few light snow showers and flurries this morning. Some partial clearing is possible by the late afternoon with gusty winds developing. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds increasing from the north 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35mph by evening. Temperatures fall rapidly in the evening with a blast of Arctic air moving in.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, very windy and bitterly cold. Lows temperatures fall to 5-10 by dawn with wind chills -5 to -15. Northwest winds 15-20mph with gusts 25-35 mph

FRIDAY: A frigid and windy day, with partly cloudy skies. A few snow showers/squalls possible in eastern MA from roughly New Bedford eastward to Cape Cold in the afternoon. Highs only near 20, with wind chills below zero most of the day. Northwest winds 15-25 mph, gusting 30-40 mph at times

**NOTE: Period of locally heavy snow possible Friday afternoon for Cape Cod, with near white-out conditions**

FRI NIGHT: Wind chills 10-15 below zero. Clear skies, windy and frigid. Lows 5 to 10.

THIS WEEKEND: Frigid Start

SATURDAY: Cold start only 5°-10° with wind chills below zero in the morning. Sunny and still very cold in the afternoon . Highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, light winds and not as frigid… Afternoon high around 30

