Weather Now: Drier Weather This Afternoon

The second half of the day looks much better with clouds giving way to bright sun, less humid air and warm temperatures. It will turn breezy as that drier air moves in, but, overall it will be a beautiful late afternoon and evening.

We saw some tropical downpours overnight and this morning that dumped quite a bit of rain on some communities. The highest totals have been focused along and west of I-95 corridor. Communities like Westerly, Hope Valley, Cranston and Smithfield have picked up more than 2″ of rain!

After a beautiful day on Wednesday, another round of showers with downpours and isolated thunderstorms is on the way for Thursday. Another 1″ or so of rain is possible before tapering to an isolated shower on Thursday evening into Friday.

