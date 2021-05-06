Weather Now: Finally Some Sun!

Good morning and welcome to the “pick of the week”! We’ll see some well-deserved sunshine and milder temperatures today after a stretch of gloomy weather. Look for afternoon highs between 60 and 65 with a breezy northwest winds in the morning. Sustained winds will be around 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 in the morning and then gradually diminishing in the afternoon.

Dry skies continue tonight, but with some increasing mid and high clouds. It will be cooler with lows 40-45.

Friday will be another dry day, with temperatures running in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s a touch cooler than normal for this time of year. Sunshine will give way to some evening and night clouds but we’ll stay dry. Overall, another pleasant day. Highs in the low 60s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

We have a *mainly* dry weekend ahead of us, with a very nice Mother’s Day lined up. As for Saturday, plan on a mostly cloudy and cooler day. A few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but the day does not look like a washout. Highs will be between 55-60. We’ll be back to mostly sunny skies on Sunday along with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds roll in Sunday evning with rain possible Sunday night and Monday.