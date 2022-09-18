Gorgeous weekend here in Southern New England! Saturday was fallish, today was summerish.

Tonight, we could have a few rain showers working through the region, but any showers should be widely scattered.

There may be still be a couple showers around Monday morning, too, but most of the area should be dry.

During the afternoon, however, we could be looking a few showers, maybe some t’storms in the region. However, a better chance for showers/thunder arrives in the evening.

It certainly wouldn’t hurt to plan for some showers as you head out the door Monday morning. Highs Monday will be in the mid 70s.

Showers and t’storms are possible Monday evening and some could be strong to severe; although the strongest storms will likely be inland in central Massachusetts.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo