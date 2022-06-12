DID YOU FEEL IT? The fourth earthquake in a month hit near Portsmouth Saturday Evening

Today wasn’t too bad at all. Yes, we had some extra clouds and some rain showers, but a good portion of the day was dry — sorry beach-goers, you got the light showers.

Tonight, expect lots of clouds around with the possibility of a shower or t’storm, mainly after midnight.

Any thunderstorms could bring some briefly heavy rain, so use extra caution if you’re traveling early Monday morning.

Most of the rain showers and storms should be gone by 7AM; although the clouds will be sticking around.

Expect increasing sunshine Monday, but there will still be the chance for a pop up shower.

Temperatures will remain warm in the morning…in the 60s and with the extra sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. It will be cooler at the beaches with a southwest wind.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo