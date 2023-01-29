Quite the mild weekend here in Southern New England. For the third consecutive day, Providence topped out in the 50s.

The high of 52 was 14° above the average for January 29th.

Tonight, we’ll have some scattered showers moving through the region as temperatures fall back through the 40s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Most of the showers will be gone by 9PM, then some partial clearing is possible. We’ll start our Monday with some sun and dry conditions.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Much like Sunday, clouds will roll back in during the afternoon, ahead of a front which will eventually bring more showers.

It’ll be cool Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon highs will be around 50, once again.

Those showers arrive late Monday night, closer to midnight and they may end as some wet snow showers.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo