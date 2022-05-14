What a day! This afternoon’s weather was beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. We hit 80° for the first time this year and for the first time since Sept 23 of last year….223 days ago!

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/halYK5NnlE — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) May 14, 2022

Tonight, some clouds will roll in and a few showers are possible from time-to-time, especially late evening and overnight.

Sunday will start out with clouds and showers, but end up with partly sunny skies and warm and humid conditions again.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo