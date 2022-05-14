What a day! This afternoon’s weather was beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. We hit 80° for the first time this year and for the first time since Sept 23 of last year….223 days ago!
Tonight, some clouds will roll in and a few showers are possible from time-to-time, especially late evening and overnight.
Sunday will start out with clouds and showers, but end up with partly sunny skies and warm and humid conditions again.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
