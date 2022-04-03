With sunshine, we had highs today in the upper 40s at the coast to lower 50s inland…pretty nice day…until some clouds rolled in and some rain showers.

We’ll have the chance for rain showers through the evening, mainly before 10PM.

Most of the rain will stay offshore as an area of low pressure passes well to our south. We’ll just have some scattered showers in the area.

Skies will slowly clear through the night, giving way to sunshine by dawn.

We’ll keep the sunshine through the afternoon, with some extra high clouds approaching from the west toward evening.

High temperatures will be about average for the date…in the mid 50s. Nice day overall!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo