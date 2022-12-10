It feels like winter and it may soon look more like winter as we have (a little) snow on the way.

Tonight, a few snow flurries are possible from time-to-time, but no accumulations are anticipated in our area. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s late in the night.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds and some occasional flurries/sprinkles through the day.

Highs will be similar to Saturday’s…in the 30s.

More widespread snow showers will head our way for the evening. A few snow showers are possible before 8PM, but they become more numerous after that.

Some small accumulations are possible across most of the area, but mainly on the grass/car tops. In northwest Rhode Island (Burrillville, Foster, Glocester, North Smithfield), up to 2″ of snow is possible and some of that could be on some roadways.

Light snow may still be falling during the early part of the Monday morning commute, but mostly ending by 7AM.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo