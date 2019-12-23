Weather Now: Few Clouds Overnight and Dry for Thursday

Scattered rain on Friday

Hello everyone and Merry Christmas! Talk about a stunning day with plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures.

Typically on Christmas Day our temperature averages around 40° and today we say just that – with a few locations hitting the low 40s.

Wrapping up the rest of your Christmas Day we are treated to an area of high-pressure that is allowing for these clear skies overhead. Though we are expecting a few more clouds to roll on in during the evening and overnight hours. This will help maintain overnight temperatures in the low 30s.

Our quiet weather will continue for the next 36-48 hours. Come Friday a low-pressure system will slide to our north in southern Quebec, this will give us a few minor rain showers during the day on Friday. Along with warmer than average temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the upper 40s come Friday.

This weekend is looking 75/25 – Saturday looks fantastic with mostly sunny conditions and with temperatures nearing 50°. Sunday will start off dry and it looks like much of the daylight hours will stay that way too.

Sunday night into Monday our next significant weather system will move in bringing with it widespread rain and a wintry mix. We are still 4-5 days out from this system arriving. In fact, the system is still out over the Pacific Ocean. We have a lot of time to watch it and the newer model runs. The confidence level for the timing I would say is moderate. The confidence in the exact precip type is still on the low end.

Stick with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we continue to track the latest developments this week.

-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

Facebook | Twitter

email: tgaucher@wpri.com