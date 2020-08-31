Weather Now: Fall Feel Continues

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A chilly start at dawn (40s and 50s) and then a mix of sun and high clouds, cooler and dry. Highs in the mid 70s inland, low 70s at the coast. Not as windy with northeast winds turning south at 5-10 mph.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not quite as cool… lows 57-62.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, more humid with a slight chance of a shower…. Highs in the upper 70s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/27/2020: Sue Cienki, R.I. Republican Party Chairwoman

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour