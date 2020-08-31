Weather Now: Fall Feel Continues

TODAY: A chilly start at dawn (40s and 50s) and then a mix of sun and high clouds, cooler and dry. Highs in the mid 70s inland, low 70s at the coast. Not as windy with northeast winds turning south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not quite as cool… lows 57-62.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, more humid with a slight chance of a shower…. Highs in the upper 70s.

