TODAY: Sunny and dry. A very cool start at dawn (40s to near 50), highs in the low to mid-70s by afternoon, dry and pleasant. Wind NW 5-10 mph

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly and dry… Temperatures in the 60s in the evening and then cooling into the upper 40s to low 50s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Fall-Like Start, Summer-Like Finish

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. North winds turning south in the afternoon at 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Warmer, muggy and breezy with mostly sunny skies… Highs 80-85. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of a few showers at night.