Weather Now: Fall Air Arrives a Gusty Wind Today, Slow Clearing

TODAY: An early morning light showers along the coast… otherwise mostly cloudy, gusty winds and turning much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Some clearing by mid to late afternoon. North winds 10-15 mph with guts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing skies continue. Much colder, dry. Lows in the mid 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly and Dry

SATURDAY: Feeling like an October day. Sunny skies, dry and very cool… Highs only in the low to mid 60s with a breezy wind. North 10-15 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, chilly. 50s during the evening. Lows near 40 by dawn

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, very cool and dry… low 60s.

