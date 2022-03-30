Good morning. After a cold start at daybreak, temperatures will turn more seasonable today, with highs climbing to the upper 40s by the afternoon. Winds will be lighter than the last few days, too. All in all, it will feel more comfortable. The next chance of precipitation arrives on Thursday with a few showers during the day, then a more widespread, heavier rain, thunder and gusty winds on Thursday evening and night.

Today remains dry, with sunshine this morning giving way to increasing mid and highs clouds this afternoon and evening.

Hour by Hour//A look at the upcoming conditions for the next 36 hours »

Northwest winds turn southwest at 5-10 mph with some gusts to 20 mph this morning.

ON THE BAY: Lighter winds today, but a heads up for mariners that a GALE WATCH has been issued for Thursday Afternoon through Friday morning, with the potential for gusts to 35kts and seas building to 5-8feet.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

An approaching warm front this evening will bring cloudy skies and the chance for a quick sprinkle or flurry…. once it passes through, temperatures tonight on the rise, climbing from the mid to upper 30s early in the night, to the 40s by dawn. While most of the night remains dry, there could be some pockets of drizzle late.

Temperatures will continue to climb during the day Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower around. By afternoon and evening highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. South-southwest winds will gusts 30-40mph by late day.

The time frame we’re most concerned about for stormy weather is Thursday night, where strong wind gusts, heavier showers and embedded thunderstorms are likely.

Thursday Evening 10:00PM Wind Gusts

Southerly winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph will bring in very mild temperatures Thursday Night along with rain

Thursday Evening 11:00PM

Widespread showers, heavy at times along with a few thunderstorms. Winds increasing from the south with gusts up to 40 mph

By early Friday morning, the threat of stormy weather will be diminishing. While a brief shower could pop back up in the afternoon, most of the day looks dry, brisk and still mild.