Weather Now: Fading Sun, Evening/Night Rain

TODAY: Early morning sun will give way to increasing clouds. Dry during most of the daylight hours. Rain arrives after 5PM. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain likely, mixed with some wet snow at times later at night. Lows in the upper 30s. The best chance of wet snow in Rhode Island will be northwest of I-295 overnight Friday into pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. No accumulation expected.

THIS WEEKEND: Windy and Cold

SATURDAY: Windy and cold with more clouds than sun. A few brief, scattered showers are likely, but most of the day is dry. High only in the upper 40s. West-northwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts of 35-45 mph. (The record for the coldest high temperature on May 9 is 45° from 1966)

SATURDAY NIGHT: Any early evening showers end. Gradual clearing, windy and cold with near record cold by dawn. Lows 30-35. (Record is 34° set in 1977)

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly sunny, blustery, still cool but dry. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, easing a bit during the afternoon.

