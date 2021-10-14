Weather Now: Even Warmer Today! Cooler Temperatures Return Sunday

TODAY: Unseasonably warm, with patchy fog at dawn. Morning sun will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. A bit muggy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT; Partly cloudy, continued mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Patchy fog possible by dawn.

FRIDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun, not quite as warm, but still mild for this time if year. Highs in the low 70s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Breezy, Mild Saturday, Cooler Air Returns Sunday

SATURDAY: Breezy, humid and dry during the day, with partly cloudy skies. A chance of showers after sunset and continuing at night. Highs in the mid 70s. South-southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Small Craft Advisories likely on the bay/sound

SUNDAY: Showers end by dawn. Much cooler, partly cloudy and breezy… highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts 25 mph.