Good morning. A weak cold front is sliding across southern New England early this morning, bringing clouds and light rain and snow showers during the commute.

Behind the front, colder air will move in on a brisk northwest wind, keeping temperatures noticeably cooler today. Highs will stay in the 30s, even as skies turn partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Northwest winds are expected to be around 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be much colder, with clear skies in the evening and then turning partly to mostly cloudy overnight. There’s a small chance of a few flurries near the coast. Lows dip to the upper ‘teens to low 20s.

Quiet, cool weather continues for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be seasonable for early February–in the 30s.

BRIEF SHOT OF RECORD COLD BY LATE WEEK

Late in the week, a brief but intense blast of arctic air looks to push into New England. Temperatures have the potential to plunge to record lows late Friday night and Saturday morning, with dangerously cold wind chills.

A small transient piece of the polar vortex breaks away and briefly dives into the northeast United States by later Friday and into Saturday

Low temperatures by 7:00am Saturday, zero to almost 10 degrees below zero. These are actual air temperatures and not wind chills

WIND CHILL (feel-like temperatures) late Friday night into Saturday will range from 15 to 25 degrees below zero! It’s likely that wind chill advisories and warnings will be issued during this time.