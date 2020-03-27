Weather Now: Early Shower to Warm Sun Today

TODAY: A mostly cloudy start with brief early morning light rain shower… then clearing, dry and warmer, with sunshine by late morning and into the afternoon. Highs 58-64. Northwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and dry. Temps in the 40s and 50s during the early evening hour, then falling into 30s late night

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday, Rain Sunday

SATURDAY: Hazy morning sun giving way to increasing afternoon clouds. Dry during the daylight hours. Highs in the mid 50s. Showers arrive around or shortly after 8PM.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely…lows near 40.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with showers, drizzle and fog… High 45-50. East wind gusts 20-30 mph