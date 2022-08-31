PRE-DAWN WEDNESDAY (Now Thru 7am): Showers, scattered thunderstorms, warm and humid with temperatures staying in the 70s. Patchy fog along the coast

TODAY: Chance of a shower “early” in the morning, ending by 7am with rapid clearing. Sunny and turning less humid in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds turning west at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies dry and very comfortable (much lower humidity). Temperatures in the 70s in the evening, falling to 60-65 overnight

THURSDAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, breezy and with very low humidity… with highs in the low 80s