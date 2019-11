Showers and drizzle before 8AM, and then dry and cool this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A few breaks of sun developing. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North-northwest winds 5-10mph.

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight with patchy drizzle possible by dawn. Lows in the mid 30s.

Lots of clouds again tomorrow, with blustery winds and chilly temperatures. A few pockets of drizzle, sprinkles and flurries possible during the morning and afternoon. High 44