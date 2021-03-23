Weather Now: Early Fog/Clouds to Warm Sun Today; Showers Late Wednesday

Good morning. We have another beautiful day lined up. Patchy fog and low clouds at dawn will clear to mostly sunny skies by mid/late morning.

It stays very mild and dry with inland highs in the low to mid 60s and upper 50s at the coast. Light northeast winds turn southeast in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with areas of fog developing. It stay dry with lows near 40.

Our dry stretch comes to an end on Wednesday. After a cloudy morning and early afternoon, scattered showers will develop after 2pm or 3pm and continue into Wednesday night. It won’t be as warm as today with highs in the mid 50s. East-southeast winds stay light at 5-10 mph.