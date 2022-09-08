Good morning. A beautiful stretch of weather begins today, with a warming trend and dry skies today through the weekend. Early morning fog will clear to mostly sunny skies today, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds will be sustained around 5-10 mph with gusts to 20mph.

ON THE COAST: Skies will become mostly sunny at the shore, but a heads up for those planning on heading to the beach. Building surf and swells from distant Hurricane Earl will lead to a higher risk for rip currents. The surf today will be around 4-6 feet.

Tonight will be comfortable for sleeping with clear skies early. Patchy fog and low clouds develop after midnight. Late night lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

Early morning fog and low clouds, otherwise, sunny, warmer and dry… near 80. Northeast winds 5-10mph

THIS WEEKEND: WARM AND DRY

A beautiful late summer weekend is on the way with warm and dry conditions. We’ll see abundant sunshine on Saturday with partly sunny skies on Sunday.