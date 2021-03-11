Weather Now: Early Fog and Clouds to a Warm and Breezy Afternoon

TODAY: Early morning clouds and fog and then partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 63-68 inland, mid 50s at the coast. WSW winds 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT : Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, temperatures in the 40s. Chance of shower near dawn.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and breezy with a quick early morning shower or sprinkle, but a mainly dry day. Highs 60-65, cooler at the coast, 50s

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, very windy and dry. 40s during the evening, cooling into the 30s after midnight. Gusts 40-45mph

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Winds, Dry Skies

SATURDAY: Windy and much colder with sunny skies… highs only in the mid 40s. Gusts to 40-45 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and much colder… lows in the upper 20s. Set clouds ahead 1 hour before bed as Daylight Saving Time begins.

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold and dry… low 40s.

