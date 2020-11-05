Weather Now: Early Fall Warmth is Back

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Patchy early morning fog, and then much milder, breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph, occasional gusts to 25 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, mild with patchy fog….. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning clouds and then turning mostly sunny, warm, breezy and dry…mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Warm Temperatures, Storm Free Weather Continues

SATURDAY: Sunny, unseasonably warm and dry… highs near 70

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, still very mild and dry…. highs near 70

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour