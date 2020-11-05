Weather Now: Early Fall Warmth is Back

TODAY: Patchy early morning fog, and then much milder, breezy with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph, occasional gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, mild with patchy fog….. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning clouds and then turning mostly sunny, warm, breezy and dry…mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Warm Temperatures, Storm Free Weather Continues

SATURDAY: Sunny, unseasonably warm and dry… highs near 70

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, still very mild and dry…. highs near 70

