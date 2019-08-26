Weather Now: Early Fall Feel Continues Today

Did you like the weather on Sunday afternoon? If so, you’ll like today. We keep the early fall feel going with low humidity, mostly sunny skies and cooler than normal temperatures.

The evening will be comfortable and dry with clear skies overnight leading to a chilly start on Tuesday morning. For those heading back to school Tuesday, it looks cool enough for a sweatshirt at the morning bus stop.

High pressure will keep us dry again on Tuesday, with the start of a warming trend.

We’ll be keeping our eye on an area of low pressure off of the southeastern US coast…. it could become tropical storm Erin in the next day or two. Right now, it looks like it stays well off-shore, likely generating rough surf and rip currents along the coast.